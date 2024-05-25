As the weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer, many of us will gather to celebrate Memorial Day.

It's a time to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for us. It's also a time to enjoy time with friends and family and sometimes that involves alcohol.

A mother in Severn wants us all to remember to be responsible because her Memorial Day is spent remembering her son.

Vickie Brown walks up to the football field in Severn where her son used to play and stares off into the distance as she thinks about his charming personality.

"He was always smiling, he had a heart of gold, he was destined for something great," said Brown who is Darius’ mother.

Anne Arundel County named the field after Darius Jo'Van Brown, who was just 12 years old when a drunk driver hit and killed him.

It was Memorial Day weekend back in 2004

"My family and I were coming back from the movies because we were big movie buffs, and we got onto 95 and then got onto 895," said Brown.

A moment that would forever change the families' lives.

"We were hit by a drunk driver who was doing approximately 125 miles per hour and he split our car in half,” said Brown.

The car spun and flipped out of control before landing upright.

"I was awakend to something that felt like something heavy and he heaviness that was on me was my son because he, Darius was resting completely over my shoulders,” said Brown.

A weight that she would carry until she decided to join the Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"When I joined MADD they were mad, and I wasn't there yet,” said Brown.

It took some time, but she eventually realized she could draw inspiration from her own son's words for the message she would carry for the program.

"When Darius was in the 5th grade he wrote a paper for DARE and the paper that he wrote was on drinking and driving and the only thing that I remember in that essay that he wrote it said that people need to remember that drinking and driving kills," said Brown.

Almost a year after writing that essay, a drunk driver took Darius' life.

Through MADD, she speaks to youth where his words are now her purpose to save lives.

"If I can keep, any mother or father or sister or friend from walking in my walk I’ll do it,” said Brown.

It's Memorial Day weekend and a time to have a plan. Brown said the message is simple, like Darius said 'people need to know that drinking and driving kills'.

If you do partake too much there are options besides getting behind the wheel.

https://www.aacounty.org/transportation/transit/demand-services

https://www.dryver.com/reserve-a-driver.html

uber.com

lyft.com

https://www.mta.maryland.gov/schedule

https://www.ztrip.com/baltimore/