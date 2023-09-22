Water main breaks more than pipe

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — The force of a broken eight-inch water main could be measured by the thousands of gallons of water forced high into the air on Courtleigh Drive in Windsor Mill.

“I open my door and I see the water and it’s just shooting stories high,” said Toward Carter, “It started out brown and there’s projectiles of rocks just coming out.”

Towanda Carter

Rocks, ranging in size from a golf ball to a baseball, which smashed windows and dented a red sedan, along with Carter’s vehicle she uses to transport children for her daycare business.

“The back window of my passenger van—-projectiles went through and water just started pouring in and we couldn’t move them,” said Carter, “We literally were parked exactly where it was and there was not anything we could do about it to risk our lives to go to save a vehicle. No.”

RELATED: Water main break shuts down Courtleigh Drive in Windsor Mill

Towanda Carter

The culprit, a ruptured water main, has now been fixed restoring water service to dozens of residents.

Public Works crews say they’ll now have to return here to try to repave part of the street and to replace part of the curbs.

Of course, the question that remains is who’s going to be responsible now for repairing or replacing these vehicles.

Towanda Carter

“Speaking for myself, that’s in limbo. I don’t know if the county is going to assist. I’ve been given advice to contact a telephone number. I got a claim from the officers and hopefully we go from there,” said Carter.

Since the city provides water service to the area, the public works department tells us people with property damaged by the water main break can file a claim online with the Baltimore City Law Department.