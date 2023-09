DPW crews are on scene for a water main break in Baltimore County.

The break was reported in the 3300 block of Courtleigh Drive.

The 8-inch break caused a huge geyser, impacting nearly 50 water customers.

Courtleigh Drive is still currently shutdown and there is no current timetable for it to be reopened.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*