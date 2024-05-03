Watch for motorcyclists

BALTIMORE, MD — The weather may not be that great this weekend, but the warmer weather is coming, which means people are getting their motorcycles back out of the garage.
In 2022 motorcycle riders accounted for 15% of all traffic deaths, 6,218 motorcyclists were killed. That was the highest year since 1975.
Here in Maryland, State Police responded to 3 deadly motorcycle crashes in a 24-hour period back in March.
Those crashes were in Anne Arundel, Queen Anne's, and Charles counties.
“The number of motorcyclists killed continues to be troubling, especially with motorcyclists representing 15% of all traffic fatalities on our nation’s roadways,” says Ragina Ali, spokesperson for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
In Maryland, an average of 73 motorcycle riders and passengers are killed in traffic crashes each year, and 1,015 riders and passengers are injured.
So far, in 2024, 20 people have died on motorcycles, according to Zero Deaths Maryland.
AAA Mid-Atlantic Shares Tips for Sharing the Road
Safety Tips for Motorists
Safety Tips for Motorcyclists
- Share the road. A motorcycle has the same privileges as any other vehicle on the road. Be courteous and give the motorcyclist a full lane of travel.
- Look out. Look for motorcyclists on the highway, especially at intersections when a cyclist may be making a turn or changing lanes. Clearly signal your intentions.
- Anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers. Obstructions (debris, potholes, etc.) that you may ignore or not notice can be deadly for a motorcyclist. Anticipate their possible evasive actions.
- Allow plenty of space. Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Allow enough room for the motorcyclist to take evasive actions.
- Keep your cool. Even if you get agitated seeing a motorcyclist making unsafe moves, do not attempt to play games on the road.
- Make yourself visible. Choose protective gear that provides visibility and protection. This includes wearing bright colors. If riding at night, wear clothing with reflective materials.
- Allow space. Position your bike in the lane so that you can be seen. Allow additional space for emergency braking and room to maneuver. Avoid riding in a motorist’s blind spot. Make lane changes gradually and use appropriate signaling.
- Never share a lane beside a car. A driver may be unaware of your presence. Most drivers are looking for larger vehicles, not motorcycles.
- Clearly signal your intentions. Use turn signals before changing lanes and never weave between lanes.
- Complete a motorcycle rider education and training course. The overwhelming majority of motorcyclists have had no formal training – they were self-taught or learned from family and friends. Get professional training on how to be a defensive driving motorcyclist. In Maryland, drivers under 18 applying for their motorcycle license are required to successfully complete an approved motorcycle safety course [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].
- Wear protective gear.
- Helmet - Always wear a U.S. DOT-approved helmet. It can save your life and it is the law in Maryland.
- Eye protection - Visibility is key to riding safely. Many motorcycles do not have windshields. Riders should protect their eyes with goggles that can shield the face from wind and debris, both of which can cause tearing and, blurred vision.
- Body Protection - Jackets with long sleeves and trousers protect limbs from injury.
- Gloves - Durable gloves should be a non-slip type to permit a firm grip on controls.
- Footwear - Proper over-the-ankles footwear should be worn to help prevent injuries.