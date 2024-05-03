Watch for motorcyclists

BALTIMORE, MD — The weather may not be that great this weekend, but the warmer weather is coming, which means people are getting their motorcycles back out of the garage.

In 2022 motorcycle riders accounted for 15% of all traffic deaths, 6,218 motorcyclists were killed. That was the highest year since 1975.

Here in Maryland, State Police responded to 3 deadly motorcycle crashes in a 24-hour period back in March.

Those crashes were in Anne Arundel, Queen Anne's, and Charles counties.

“The number of motorcyclists killed continues to be troubling, especially with motorcyclists representing 15% of all traffic fatalities on our nation’s roadways,” says Ragina Ali, spokesperson for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

In Maryland, an average of 73 motorcycle riders and passengers are killed in traffic crashes each year, and 1,015 riders and passengers are injured.

So far, in 2024, 20 people have died on motorcycles, according to Zero Deaths Maryland.