Warming the hearts of those less fortunate this Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE — One nonprofit is spreading the love across Baltimore this Valentine’s Day, but it's not in a romantic kind of way.

The Pope's Foundation is showing affection for the homeless population with their "love bags." Warming the hearts of those less fortunate this chilly Valentine's Day.

"This is just one way that we wanted to give back and show our love to the citizens of Baltimore and let them know you're being thought of, you're being cared for and we do love you,” said Jennifer Pope, founder of The Pope's Foundation.

Through their event called "Open Hearts for the Homeless" a group of volunteers spread love by going across the city to hand out red bags filled with toiletries, community resources and some sweet treats.

"Often times a lot of people who are homeless and less fortunate believe they are unseen and unloved and we know that's not true,” said Jennifer.

It started back in 2017, Jennifer and her sister Kristen Pope made the decision to spend their Valentine's Day not spreading romance but spreading another type of love.

Something they remember from a young age.

"My grandmother Pope had a food bank that I remember probably being about 6 or 7-years-old, going around East Baltimore with her just feeding people who are in need,” said Kirsten, vice president of the foundation.

For Joann Noble, it's getting the little necessities she needs.

"We have this in there, we got this, oh and when it snows Friday we got gloves for it ok," said Noble.

Bringing love and joy to those who need it most.

Noble said with excitement, "Happy Valentine's everyone, God bless you all.”