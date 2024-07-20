Police: 12-year-old girl shot, killed in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 500 block of N. Kenwood Avenue for the incident.

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, police were called around 8:00 pm for reports of a young lady being shot inside of a home.

Police arrived on scene and found a 12-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 911 or Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.