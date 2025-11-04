Voters in Annapolis head to the polls to decide new mayor, aldermen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Today is Election Day, and while it is considered to be a so-called "off year" with no Congressional or Presidential elections, there are local races.

Voters in Annapolis will decide who the next mayor is going to be, following Gavin Buckley's eight years in office. Democrat Jared Littmann is facing Republican Bobby O'Shea.

Littman lists his priorities on his campaign website as customer focus, a responsive government and eco-friendly.

The first three issues listed on O'Shea's platform page are crime and safety, the future plans for City Dock and economic development.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Here are the aldermanic candidates for the eight wards in Annapolis.

U= Unaffiliated

Ward 1

Harry Huntley (D)

Thomas Krieck (U)

Ward 2

Karma O'Neill (D)

Kenneth G. Vincent (R)

Ward 3

Keannuú Smith-Brown (D)

Michael Loren Dye (U)

Ward 4

Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson (D)

Ward 5

Brooks Schandelmeier (D)

Jack P. Papaleonti (R)

Ward 6

Diesha Contee (D)

George Gallagher (R)

Ward 7

Robert Savidge (D)

Ward 8

Frank Thorp (D)

William Richard Cunha (U)