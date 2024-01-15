Volunteers donate time and effort to honor Dr. King's legacy

BALTIMORE — While the weather outside is frightful, many are feeling delightful by serving others to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Groups, organizations, and nonprofits came together to do what Dr. King would do, serve. Donating time and efforts to honor his legacy.

"Our team members all came together and said they really wanted an opportunity to take this day in particular to kind of honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he did by getting out in our communities and serving others,” said Jay Alvather who is the CEO of Allegis Group.

The nonprofit Second Chance was glowing in yellow as the volunteers from Civic Works and Allegis Group teamed up to pick up the heavy work. Organizing merchandise, restoring lumber, pricing old books, and everything in between.

"He lived a life of service and so for our employees to be able to emulate that and come together for our value and a value I think that we need to show more in our communities and around the world today,” said Faith Johnson who is a volunteer from Tech Systems under Allegis Group.

It's a day on not a day off, whether it's serving virtually online or having boots on the ground. But for some, the day goes beyond service, it's about starting a movement.

"I think this is a day where people can come together, work together, honoring the legacy of someone who was all about community, and hopefully that plants the seed for folks to be able to want to do more moving forward,” said James Winfield who is the Associate Director at Civic Works.

While these groups gather around the state, they arrive with one mission and look to leave these communities a better place. As the civil rights leader Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.”