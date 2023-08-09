Voluntary water restriction lifted in Baltimore area and Howard County

BALTIMORE — The "Voluntary Water Restriction" notice for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County has been lifted, effective immediately.

This announcement comes from Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW).

The City's water distribution system has stabilized and resumed normal operations following a fire at the Cromwell Pumping Station on July 13.

Residents in the affected areas were asked to reduce excessive water use to lessen any additional strain on the system as DPW made repairs.

DPW says pumping capacity and electricity have since been restored at the facility and repairs have been made to the valving system, control system and two of the four pump motors.