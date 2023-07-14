Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DPW issues voluntary water restriction for Baltimore area residents

Running water
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 21:03:40-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has asked Baltimore area residents to limit excessive water usage.

The voluntary water restriction affects residents in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Harford County,

According to DPW, the restriction was issued due to a fire at one of its drinking-water pumping stations in Baltimore County on Thursday morning.

Officials said voluntary steps to reduce water usage include:

  • Avoiding watering lawns and gardens
  • Avoiding washing cars, vehicles, boats, or other outdoor equipment
  • Avoiding washing outdoor surfaces like driveways, sidewalks, parking areas, and patios
  • Not letting the faucet flow unnecessarily while brushing your teeth or shaving
  • Using the proper water level or load size selection on the washing machine
  • Running the dishwasher only when full and avoid pre-rinsing dishes 
  • Running full loads of laundry, versus smaller loads
  • Repair or replace leaking hoses and sprinklers

The water restriction does not include limiting normal water usage for cooking, drinking, or cleaning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices