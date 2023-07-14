DPW issues voluntary water restriction for Baltimore area residents

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has asked Baltimore area residents to limit excessive water usage.

The voluntary water restriction affects residents in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Harford County,

According to DPW, the restriction was issued due to a fire at one of its drinking-water pumping stations in Baltimore County on Thursday morning.

Officials said voluntary steps to reduce water usage include:



Avoiding watering lawns and gardens

Avoiding washing cars, vehicles, boats, or other outdoor equipment

Avoiding washing outdoor surfaces like driveways, sidewalks, parking areas, and patios

Not letting the faucet flow unnecessarily while brushing your teeth or shaving

Using the proper water level or load size selection on the washing machine

Running the dishwasher only when full and avoid pre-rinsing dishes

Running full loads of laundry, versus smaller loads

Repair or replace leaking hoses and sprinklers

The water restriction does not include limiting normal water usage for cooking, drinking, or cleaning.