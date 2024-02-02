Virtual reality gaming spot opens first location in Maryland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Grab a headset, grab your toy gun and get transported into the game.

That's the promise from Zero Latency VR, a virtual reality gaming spot that opened up today in Owings Mills.

The company has locations around the world, though this is their first in Maryland.

It's something the owners are very proud of.

"It's so exciting. I can't even put it into words. We feel blessed for one. And just to have something to be the first here in Maryland. And then just to bring it here to our hometown in Owings Mills. And to elaborate this is our hometown. So we have to start here in Maryland before we branch out to any other location so why not Maryland? Why not," Pamela Kolbert Thomas and Denise Johnson, Co-CEO's, both said.

The owners hope the spot becomes a new-age idea for things like date nights or family outings.

It's at the Owings Mills Metro Center near Eggspectations.