Virginia man arrested following deadly stabbing in Laurel, police say

LAUREL, Md. — A Virginia man is in custody following a deadly domestic-related stabbing in Laurel, police say.

Samai Gayle, 26, was arrested following the stabbing on May 9.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of Contee Road for the incident and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, 48-year-old Dwayne Julien, was immediately given aid and taken to a local trauma center, where he later died.

Investigators determined Julien and the suspect were known to each other.

Witnesses told police key information that helped authorities track down the suspect, identified as Gayle.

According to police, Gayle fled the scene on foot and was found by officers in the area.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later medically cleared.

Police say Gayle has been charged with multiple homicide-related offenses.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police at 301-498-0092.