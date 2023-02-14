51-year-old woman shot in drive-by shooting

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in South East Baltimore.

A 51-year-old woman was sitting in her living room before the front window was riddled with bullets, leaving her critically injured.

Tuesday, around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a home along North Clinton Street following a drive-by shooting.

Shea Harville lives across the street from where the shooting happened. She said the neighborhood has declined so much since she and her family moved there.

Brittney Verner

Harville also said this is not the first drive-by on the block, which is why she’s hesitant to let her children play outside.

“Right after 1524 got shot up, I believe the person there did die and right after that I put a stop to that. I won’t even let my kids play out here, even if supervised. I wouldn’t even want to sit on the porch because you also hear about kids that’s getting shot up to,” Harville said.

Lewis George is another homeowner in the area who heard about the shooting. He too has been a victim of violence in Baltimore City and recently lost his son Jalil George after he was gunned down in December of last year.

“Some guys mistaken him for someone else and they shot him dead 24-years-old, flipping his first property,” George said.

RELATED: Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights

His son graduated with an engineering degree from Morgan State and was thrilled about his new passion in real estate. The shooting happened while he was renovating his first property.

“Nothing to do with the streets, no drugs. You know, this guy was just going to his property,” George said.

Many neighbors like Harville aren’t able to escape the violence happening in their communities. But they are hopeful with homicide and non-fatal shootings lower than they were last year time, we continue to see improvements regarding violence in Baltimore City.

“When you see these things, yes it is concerning,” George said.

“Not everybody is fortunate to move out of the neighborhood that they grew up in and to live somewhere else. It’s just happening all over Baltimore City, like the violence has to end,” Harville said.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the drive-by shooting but many neighbors the block said they are just grateful to learn that woman did not lose her life.