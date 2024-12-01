A call for a domestic disturbance ends with one man dead

LAUREL, Md. — A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in Laurel on Saturday.

Howard County police were called to a home on American Pharoah Lane just after 3 p.m. When they arrived there was a woman on an outside upper ledge of the house and a man at a window inside the home with a gun.

Police say they asked the man to drop the gun and when he refused, two officers fired their weapons. They found the man dead when they entered the home as well as shell casings from an unknown gun and several firearms.

It's not clear if the man died from the officers' shots or if he shot himself.

Three people were in the home and they were not injured. None of the officers were injured either.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is now investigating the incident.