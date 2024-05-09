Video shows Baltimore County Police pulling drivers from burning vehicles following chase

BALTIMORE — Newly released body-worn camera footage shows Baltimore County Police in a harrowing rescue after a high speed chase turned deadly last month.

It began April 8, around 12:15am, when officers spotted a stolen car in a hotel parking lot on Belmont Avenue in Windsor Mill.

Police tried pulling the vehicle over, but the driver fled leading to a several-minute pursuit.

The getaway driver ended up traveling the wrong way on I-695, causing a head-on collision with an Acura driven by Dimeka Thornton, 37.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver on 695 fled police

Video of the aftermath is graphic. Both cars involved appear to be completely totaled and ready to catch fire.

Officers Ferguson, Daley, Marrero, Hadel, and Creter are seen struggling to pull the suspect and Thornton from their respective vehicles before they go up in flames.

Despite fiery and smokey conditions, the officers, some of them coughing and gasping for air, relentlessly use all tools at their disposal to eventually free both drivers.

Unfortunately, Thornton died on scene.

The suspect, whose name has yet to be released, also looks to have been seriously injured.

Based on the video, officers cut off the chase once the fleeing driver entered the outer-loop of I-695.

The Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation into the officers actions.

To view the video, click here. Be warned, it's extremely graphic.