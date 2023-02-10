Maryland Attorney General investigating police pursuit of stolen car that led to deadly building collapse

BALTIMORE — Due to police involvement, the Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating a deadly incident on Wednesday where the driver of a stolen car crashed into a building causing it to collapse.

It all started just before 9pm in the 1800 block of E. North Avenue.

That's where a Baltimore Police officer in an unmarked car spotted a Hyundai Sonata that had been reported stolen in the City on February 7.

Fellow officer Devin Yancey, a 4.5 year agency veteran, tried pulling the car over but it refused to stop.

The driver fled to Sinclair Lane, then back over to the intersection of N. Wolfe Street at E. North Avenue where it struck another sedan.

Upon impact both cars went up on the sidewalk, hitting 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, before colliding with a vacant row home.

The row home collapsed, killing Fincher. The driver of the stolen car was identified as 33-year-old Shawn Lee Brunson. He was treated at a local hospital and charged with auto theft.

RELATED: One dead, five injured after building collapsed in East Baltimore

An unnamed passenger with him at the time of the crash was also treated at a hospital and later released.

There were also three people in the other car that Brunson hit. Each were treated and released from the hospital as well.

According to online court records, Brunson is a previously convicted gun offender who failed to register back in 2016.

Since then he's also been found guilty of a 2021 assault that landed him a 15-year prison sentence, with all of about seven months suspended.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office is looking into the case to see if the officers involved properly followed state laws and departmental procedures while pursuing Brunson.

Yancy was wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the incident. That footage could be released sometime over the next two weeks.