Victims of Capital Gazette shooting to be honored on 5-year-anniversary of tragedy

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, images of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. Nearly three years after five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper were killed, a Maryland judge discussed plans Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for holding the second part of the shooter's trial under COVID-19 court protocols. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 5:12 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 05:23:06-04

ANNAPOLIS — June 28, 2023 marks 5 years since a gunman walked in to the Capital Gazette offices and opened fire.

He killed Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, John McNamara and Rob Hiaasen.

At 9:30 a.m. today a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial in Annapolis in their memory.

The memorial sits in Newman Street Park as a reminder of what happened on June 28, 2018 and the importance of freedom of the press.

Today's ceremony features music, poetry and remarks provided on behalf of family members, staff of the Capital Gazette, and other victims of gun violence.

Five wreaths will be laid to honor the five victims.

The memory of slain reporter Wendi Winters continues to inspire the Annapolis community to give blood.

Since the shooting, two blood drives every year are held in her memory as she was a long time volunteer with the American Red Cross.

This year they added a third. The blood drive is taking place on Saturday, September 9. Click here for more information on signing up.

Since the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drives started 5 years ago more than 2,100 units of blood have been donated in her memory.

