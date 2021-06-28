Memorial unveiling for five journalists shot and killed three years ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five people lost their lives at the Capital Gazette newsroom - three years ago today.

A memorial will be unveiled, to mark the day and to remember.

"These people were targeted for being members of the Free Press and for exercising that right," says Winters Larca - daughter of one of the victims, Wendi Winters.

Winters, along with Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, John McNamara and Rob Hiaasen died June 28, 2018 as they worked to tell their community's stories.

The Guardians of the First Amendment is the title of the memorial that will honor their legacies.

Kelly Fleming, a senior associate at Moody Graham Landscape Architecture, spoke about the connection those in the firm had to the project, "For us, it's been a.. labor of love and something that we are very proud to be associated with."

A community will gather this morning – to reflect and remember.

"It's a memorial to the five staff of Capitol Gazette newspaper that were killed," says Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. "But it's also a reminder to people who see it that that local journalism really matters, local papers really matter."

He went on to discuss the importance of local journalism.