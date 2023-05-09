'Victims no more': Survivors of sexual abuse to file lawsuits against abusers

BALTIMORE — Survivors of sexual abuse have been fighting for more time to sue for nearly a decade in Maryland.

Starting Oct 1., they’ll get that chance.

“For everybody who was abused, we’re going to make sure they have a voice not only in the court of public opinion but in the court of law," said Attorney Ben Crump.

Crump is representing a group of survivors suing abusers and the Catholic Church of Baltimore.

According to a report from the Attorney General, it detailed nearly eight decades of child sex abuse and cover up by the Baltimore Archdiocese.

“This is what 456 pages of abuse looks like right here, 456 pages," said Attorney Adam Slater, holding up the report from Attorney General Anthony Brown.

There’s an unknown number of victims, though Crump estimates hundreds still haven’t come forward.

Each of them mentioned the lasting effects of the abuse.

“It’s caused so many problems in my life and it still does to this day. There’s so much anger in my life, so much hate," said survivor Marc Floto, who got emotional speaking.

The lawyers say decisions about how the lawsuits are filed will be made on a case by case basis.

All will be filed against the church, some against individual parishes and even the priests themselves.