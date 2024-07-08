Victims identified in Middle River double homicide

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police have identified the victims from a double homicide in Middle River.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 10:00 am and found the victims, 75-year-old Iona Sellers and 29-year-old Autumn Harvey, with blunt force trauma to the upper body.

Both women were pronounced dead.

Currently, there is no suspect in custody.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, contact police at 410-307-2020.