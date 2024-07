MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police is investigating a double homicide in Middle River Sunday.

Police say it happened just before 10 a.m. in the unit block of Taos Circle. Authorities were initially called to do a welfare check.

When they arrived, they discovered two women suffering from trauma to the upper body. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact 410-307-2020.