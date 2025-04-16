Veterinarian gives advice on pet cremation after mishaps with pet crematorium

TOWSON, Md. — More people are speaking out about not receiving their pet's ashes from Loving Care Pet Funeral Services.

One woman reached out to WMAR 2 News, saying instead of her cat's ashes, she was left with beach sand.

VIDEO: Veterinarian gives advice on pet cremation Veterinarian gives advice on pet cremation

Veterinarian Dr. John Fioramonti with Towson Veterinary Hospital calls it heartbreaking.

"We all have to understand that losing a pet is a very traumatic time. It's very emotional; it's very upsetting. It's upsetting for the pet as well as the owner. And if an animal has to be put to sleep or if an animal passes away," Fioramonti said.

The Loving Care Pet owner told WMAR 2 News he outsourced for the cremations.

But Fiormonti said it's important for pet owners to go straight to the vet.

"If you're gonna put your animal to sleep, take it to your veterinary and he'll put it to sleep, and then it's his job to make sure he has a reputable facility that takes care of cremation and burial and that kind of situation."

Even if your pet dies at home, he advises people to still take it to the vet.

He detailed how cremations are handled at a veterinary hospital, saying it starts with making the pet and owners comfortable.

"Once you get them into an exam room, you try and have the animal relax, you try and take care of the owner as best you can. And then you're gonna go ahead and administer intravenously different medications that'll slowly stop the heartbeat and allow an animal to pass away gently in their sleep. Once that's done, then the facility goes ahead and has those remains taken care of in a private cemetery, or a crematorium would come in and take care of disposal."

The Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office is working with the City Animal Control and Baltimore County Police to investigate the situation.

Assistant Baltimore County State's Attorney Adam Lippe sent WMAR 2 News a statement saying,

“This is a troubling matter with serious consequences. There is zero sympathy for individuals that take advantage of grieving families. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office is working with the City Animal Control and the Baltimore County Police to get to the bottom of this quickly. We ask the public to be patient but to continue to reach out with concerns and any evidence of wrongdoing and questioned animal remains. We will solve this problem.”

