Veterans share their thoughts about Keep Our Heroes Home Act

TOWSON, Md. — Governor Wes Moore signed off on a bill to lower the amount of taxes veterans have to pay from their retirement income, meaning more money will stay in their pockets.

“You’re seeing someone who values something very important to you and to your family,” said Mathew Johnson, a Marine.

Veterans WMAR-2 News spoke with say this is just the first step the state is taking to provide more support for those who served in the military.

“As of now, I am receiving the benefits, so that will help me with the increase in my benefits. I think it’s a good thing because you want to keep more people in Baltimore, Maryland, versus we are running everywhere else to try to salvage our money,” said Patricia Mitchell, a retired sergeant.

One thing that worries veterans is how much money they’ll get once they retire, and with a higher cost of living in the state, many say what they’re getting isn’t enough.

“We are actually saying do we want to stay here because of the property tax, which is very expensive, so this is just one step to I guess, to motivate me to stay here,” said Anita Stewart-Hammerer, a retired first sergeant.

The new law does several things, like expanding the amount of military retirement income that's tax exempt.

The previous limit was $5,000, and now it's up to $40,000.

“We have to do have to take steps to be competitive with those 38 other states that do not tax military retirement income and do not have any age restriction at all,” said David Dragics, a retired Army colonel.

Many veterans are hoping for more legislation to pass to help with other areas in need of improvement to support the military.

“You have to have more hospitals, veteran hospitals. Too much wait time, not getting enough instant care for people who you know just their age, or it’s just the length of time it takes to get surgery, just getting that help, just getting availability,” said Johnson.

They also say things like veteran suicide and homelessness are also top priorities they would like to see the state tackle next.

“Because they slip through the cracks right because they don’t get the mental help that they need,” said Stewart-Hammerer.

The new law will also make it easier for spouses and dependents of military veterans to be buried in state veteran cemeteries.

