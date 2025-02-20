BALTIMORE — To Air Force veteran Jeromie Williams, his benefits are incredibly important.

"It supports my entire livelihood. I am living on my benefits. It allows me to go to school, and I get the housing stipend that pays for my living expenses," Williams said.

VIDEO: Veterans face uncertainty following VA mass firing Veterans face uncertainty following VA mass firing

But after the Department of Veteran Affairs fired more than 1000 employees, veterans are facing a lot of uncertainty.

The agency is saying the move is meant to direct $98 million to health care, services, and more for beneficiaries.

"I have seen a huge uptick in veterans reaching out to just say, 'Hey, what does this mean for my case, for my situation?" said Andy Gross, attorney at Guidon Law specializing in veterans benefit claims.

He told WMAR 2 News he finds it very unlikely that Congress would cut any veterans benefits or disability pay.

VA Secretary Doug Collin posted a video on X assuring veterans their benefits won't be touched.

But Andy warned veterans if there are cuts, Congress may be looking at what you're saying.

"They will judge other veterans for seeking VA disability benefits. Like you're not entitled to that benefit because you were only a desk clerk doing whatever. My fear is that that's going to be used to justify cutting benefits for everybody."

But there is a question of whether or not vacancies in the VA will affect efficiency, causing things to slip through the cracks.

"Candidly, the VA has been a mess since I guess—there's never been a time in my practice that the VA hasn't been a mess," he said, "I've been in this practice for 8 years, and I've been finding mistakes in claims that are occurring 10 years before I was even born."

He told WMAR 2 News even though there are great employees at the VA, there are too many systemic management problems.

However, Jeromie is already having some worries.

"Cause I'm doing the Veteran Readiness and Employment program so that gives me a case manager, and I am worried I haven't heard anything from her, but I am worried I haven't heard anything from her, but I am worried if for next semester when I want to apply if she isn't there or if she has too much on her workload with other veterans."

He said if troubles do arise, it would devastate him.

"It definitely feels like kind of a betrayal. You sign up, you put your life on the line, and then when you get out, you're told you have these certain benefits that are afforded to you that will continue the improvement of your life after your service. And to have that removed... yeah, it's almost unthinkable, and really, it's almost like a nightmare, so I just couldn't imagine that."

Senator Chris Van Hollen sent a statement about the situation saying, “We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans that we can never fully repay—but what we can do is ensure our veterans are taken care of when they return home. Millions of veterans count on the VA, but Trump and Musk are threatening their access to these critical services by purging the merit-based federal employees who deliver them. This is idiocy, not efficiency, and an insult to the men and women who served this country. It’s another example of Trump’s betrayal of working Americans, which is why I’m fighting it with everything I’ve got.”

WMAR 2 News reached out to Rep. Andy Harris but hasn't heard back at the time of publication.

In the meantime, veteran nonprofit Reveille Grounds in downtown Baltimore will be holding a VA benefit claims clinic Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm.