BALTIMORE, M.D. — Business is blooming for florists as people rush to get last minute gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Ashley Wylie, one of Co-Founders of Fleurs d’Ave, says they start prepping for the holiday in the beginning of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending for Valentine’s Day this year is expected to hit a record $14.2 billion. $2.6 billion of that being spent on flowers. On average, consumers expect to spend $185.81 pe person.