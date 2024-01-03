Urban Alliance provides career opportunities to young people

TOWSON, Md. — The traditional college degree is not the right path for everyone and bridging the gap between high school and a long term career can be difficult.

Urban Alliance transforms the lives of young adults and breaks down those educational barriers.

Travis Robertson didn't give much thought to a career as a service technician. Now he's hands on, fixing everything from appliances, to plumbing at Courthouse Square Apartments in Towson.

"I'm kind of like the face of the company. People see me, they're happy to see me when they see me they know I’m here to help,” said Robertson.

After graduating high school, he was a single dad still navigating the work field.

"I was just jumping job to job wasn't really sure where I wanted to be or what I wanted to do. I just knew I needed to provide for him and provide for myself,” said Robertson.

That's when a former high school teacher connected him with Urban Alliance.

"We provide skills training, mentorship and paid work experiences to young people in Baltimore with our goal being building the next generation of diverse talent in Baltimore,” said Chas Ackley who is the Executive Director at Urban Alliance Baltimore​.

Robertson completed a six week training program with their 'Property Management Initiative.'

"The training process was really easy they had guidelines, they laid everything out, they communicate with you, let you know exactly what you need to do where you need to be, who you need to talk to so it was real simple, easy," said Robertson.

He then got a six month internship with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company.

"That's my main goal was to do something with my hands, I took carpentry in high school so I kind of figured I would find myself in that type of labor role so I was just really excited,” said Robertson.

Opportunity didn't stop there, he was then offered a full time position and a place to live where he works.

"Certainly Travis was someone we wanted to make an offer to," said Crystal Frey who is HR Senior Vice President at CRC. "He certainly was always dependable always reliable those were certainly the bedrocks that we look for in a team member, but he's actually become quite a spokesperson for this program and for us.”

Now two years with the company, he says the possibilities are endless for what’s next

"I can say the people who I met and during my time of being just an intern to being a service technician has really changed my life. There's a saying it's not what you know but who you know and I can say doing this program really put me in a better place," said Robertson.

For more information on Urban Alliance or to become a partner in providing job opportunities, click here.