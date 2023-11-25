Upperco Yuletide Village, and its vibrant display of lights, opens up Friday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Let's set the record straight: it's the end of November, and it's definitely not too early for holiday lights.

A local volunteer fire company opened up its drive-thru display of lights Friday - about a million of them, according to the company.

WMAR-2 News got a full tour just before it opened.

"We have a little over a million lights throughout the carnival grounds up here," said Scott Warner, public information officer for the company. "We started out as a dream, looking at other peoples' light displays, and we said 'you know something, we can do this. We have the property to do it.' And it started and each year keeps getting bigger and bigger."

Volunteers started all the way back on October 1st to put the displays together. The results speak for themselves.

Folks drive around the roughly half-mile track, and enjoy the holiday classics, all in lights.

All $25 patrons pay at the gate go to the fire department - which serves a huge area between Baltimore and Carroll Counties.

"We're 100 percent volunteer, so we need all the money we can," Warner continued, "We just moved into our new building February of this year, so we need to pay the bills."

The display is open from 5:30pm to 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings this holiday season. Indoors, little ones can see a holiday train garden and meet Santa on Sundays.

"This is also a pleasure - to watch the children come in and just see the glow on their face when they come in. Ride around and look at all the lights, come in the building and see the train garden," Warner added.