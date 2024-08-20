Man dies after colliding with stolen vehicle on Francis Scott Key Highway

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office needs your help looking for suspects involved in a crash that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4:30 am, deputies responded to the area of Francis Scott Key Highway and found two vehicles and an unresponsive 55-year-old man in the northbound lane.

The victim, Terry Lee Crowl, was later pronounced dead.

Investigations revealed that a 2019 black Infinity QX60 was traveling southbound on Francis Scott Key when it crossed over the center median and struck a 2022 Harley Davidson that was traveling northbound.

The Infiniti left the road and was later found at the wood line near the northbound shoulder.

Witnesses say they saw two males fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say the Infiniti was reported stolen out of Baltimore City. Later that day, deputies were made aware of a white 2017 Ford Econoline box truck belonging to Schildwachter Plumbing that had been stolen from the 4400 block of Teeter Road.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male, about 200 pounds, with dreadlocks, wearing black sweatpants and covered in dirt.

If you see anything suspicious, you are urged call 911 immediately.