University System of Maryland to only allow university-sponsored events on October 7

University of Maryland President William Pines announced this weekend that only university-sponsored activities "that promote reflection" will be held on October 7th.

The day will mark one year since Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel killed around 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages. Israel retaliated, declaring war on Hamas, which has resulted in more than 40,000 people dead, according to Gaza health officials.

This came after the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group had reserved the McKeldin Mall and Jewish organizations on campus had reserved Hornbake Plaza on October 7th to mark the day.

The announcement cancels both of these events.

"Jointly, out of an abundance of caution," wrote Pines in an email to the campus community, "we concluded to host only university-sponsored events that promote reflection on this day. All other expressive events will be held prior to October 7, and then resume on October 8 in accordance with time, place and manner considerations of the First Amendment."

This policy is in place for all University System of Maryland Schools.

"The intent is not to abridge students’ right to free expression; the intent is, instead, to be sensitive to the needs of our students. Our university communities may use this day to safely come together to reflect and to share, to learn and to listen, and, yes, to challenge one another. That’s the premise—and the promise—of higher education."



-University System of Maryland Statement

SJP wrote in a statement on its Instagram account: "We as Students for Justice in Palestine are deeply angered, though not surprised, by the University of Maryland administration's decision to cancel our reservation for a vigil at McKeldin Mall on October 7th."

It continues, "Rest assured that we will find ways to mark this one year of genocide and one year of resistance."

The Jewish Student Union also posted a statement to its Instagram account.

"We are reassured to learn that Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Maryland will no longer be permitted to host their event on McKeldin Mall, or anywhere on campus, on October 7th," the organization writes.

"Only university-sponsored events will occur on October 7th," they continued. "While this is not an ideal situation, it ensures that our physical and psychological safety is protected on this day of grief."

In the email from Pines, he noted that a safety assessment had been done and that there was "no immediate or active threat."

The Jewish Student Union added that they would be holding an event to memorialize the day at Maryland Hillel, a center for Jewish life and students, which is located just off campus.

The UMD Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace also released a statement standing with SJP "in their anger with the university admin's decision to cancel our registration to hold a joint vigil on October 7th."

The email from Pines added that "we encourage our entire community to mark the anniversary of October 7 with remembrance and reflection."

At the moment, it's unclear what university-sponsored events will take place on October 7th, at the College Park campus.