University of Maryland students worried about antisemitism on campus

Across the globe on Thursday activists participated in 'Shut it Down for Palestine' protests, including at the University of Maryland, College Park campus.

Following the protest at UMD, the administration released this statement.

"We are aware of the hateful, antisemitic sentiments expressed at today’s demonstration organized by Students for Justice in Palestine. We condemn it in no uncertain terms.



The offensive actions of a few should not reflect on the vast majority of protesters who were there to peacefully express their views, but there is no place for any antisemitic message, behavior or action at the University of Maryland.



The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) has launched an immediate investigation and continues to conduct real-time threat assessments. Responsible parties will be held accountable."



-University of Maryland, College Park Statement released November 9, 2023

"They started saying some pretty bad things," says Shayna Liebowitz, a kinesiology major on the board of the student group, Terps for Israel.

"It was a mess," agrees Alexis Hariri, a sophomore and Jewish student on campus.

Hariri says there were calls for the Intifada, and the words "Holocaust 2.0" were written in chalk across Hornbake plaza, in front of one of the campus libraries.

We spoke to an organizing member of Students for Justice in Palestine, who wished to remain anonymous, who said the writing was likely taken out of context.

"It's referring to what is happening in Gaza," he said, adding that it's not the most accurate parallel and that SJP members came over to cross it out after the picture had been taken.

Liebowitz says a woman came up to the microphone and started shouting, "'the only solution is the Intifada revolution'.. it really got to me and really caught me off guard."

UMD Student

Campus police escorted Liebowitz to her class after being at the rally after protesters began taking pictures and videos of her.

"They asked me if I felt safe.. I am very vocal on campus, so, I do have a little bit of a target on my back, so they walked me to my next class," she says. "I was pretty shaken up."

WMAR-2 News asked Hariri if the Jewish students on campus are scared for their safety.

"I think everyone is," she says.

"I definitely am concerned for my safety," adds Liebowitz.

"Peacefully protesting, I obviously support," Hariri explains that the issue she had was when people started calling for violence, referring to chants calling for an intifada, or 'from the river to the sea.'

UMD Student

That last slogan sparked the censure of the Rep. Rashida Talib in the House of Representatives, the only Palestinian-American in Congress who argued, it's an inspirational call for freedom and liberty.

However, many Jews hear it as a call for the destruction of Israel.

"'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, which is.. a saying that basically is asking that the State of Israel is eradicated and gone, including Israelis [and] Jews," explains Liebowitz.

The SJP organizing member we spoke with said he saw no issue with the phrase, that it means freedom for Palestinians to return to their homes after being expelled in 1948.

Hariri says her mom has asked her to hide or stop wearing her necklace that has Hebrew writing on it.

She adds that other students are hiding or not wearing things that identify them as Jewish, like Hebrew or Star of David necklaces or yarmulkes.

Others are defiant, refusing to take off things that mark them as Jewish.

"I'm not afraid to show that I'm Jewish and that I'm pro-Israel," says Liebowitz. "That is my identity and I should not have to hide my identity."

The anonymous member of SJP says the organization "wholeheartedly condemns antisemitism" adding that they have several Jewish members. He tells WMAR-2 News, "Zionists have weaponized antisemitism to silence pro-Palestine activists."

Jewish institutions on campus released the following statement on Friday.