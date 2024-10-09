Poll: Harris & Alsobrooks lead in Maryland's Presidential, Senate races

BALTIMORE — UMBC on Wednesday released part two of their recently conducted political poll.

Democrat Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks maintains a steady lead in the U.S. Senate race against former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

The poll found Alsobrooks with 48 percent support compared to 39 percent for Hogan.

With less than a month until Election Day, some hope remains for Hogan as 20 percent of those surveyed suggested their mind could change.

This is the latest local poll showing Hogan behind, despite well over a third of Democrats sharing a favorable opinion of him.

The same can't be said for Alsobrooks, who only garnered 10 percent support from the opposing Republican party.

As for the Presidential campaign, Kamala Harris holds a comfortable 57 to 35 percent lead over Donald Trump.

The poll results are somewhat expected considering Maryland's left leaning political history.

One highlight for Trump, is his 40 percent favorability rating among Maryland independents. Still, Alsobrooks carries 46 percent support of Independents.