Tyler Perry's film, The Six Triple Eight has ties to Baltimore

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Tyler Perry's film, The Six Triple Eight will soon be released on Netflix.

It tells the story of World War II's only army corps unit of color, the 688th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Their mission was to clear a backlog of mail that hadn't been delivered to American soldiers.

That history was also captured by the AFRO American Newspaper, headquartered in Baltimore.

The AFRO had war correspondents in Europe documenting the history.

When you look at the archives, you can see both photos and articles of the women who served.

The newspaper even lists the names and the addresses of the women.

Dr. Frances Murphy Draper is the CEO of the AFRO.

Her aunt Vashti Murphy Taylor served in the 688th.

She says her aunt didn't talk much about her service.

However, she is happy the women are finally getting their recognition.

"It's really important to preserve our history number one. Number two, most people had not heard of the 688th, and they will hear about it because of Tyler Perry's movie that's coming out," said Dr. Draper.