Two-year-old obsessed with his neighborhood trash pick-up crew

CATONSVILLE, Md. — It's nine o'clock on a Monday morning and the sounds of truck brakes squealing echoes through a quiet street in Catonsville.

Two-year-old Everett Johnson is ready on the porch with his dad, Brandon Johnson, to greet his favorite neighborhood trash pick-up crew.

"I think any kid likes to see the trash trucks and any big trucks," said his mom, Nicki Johnson.

This little guy has a true admiration for sanitation. When he was six months old, his parents would bring Everett to the front door to watch the trash truck drive by.

"They were so friendly and nice. They would always beep at him and make sure to bring the trash can up," Nicki said.

And then the obsession with trash trucks began. Nicki says Everett loves to watch a show on Netflix called "Trash Truck", he loves Oscar the Grouch and he has quite the collection of toy trash trucks.

Everett has given Christmas gifts to the crew and he likes to share his love of trash with his classmates.

"He likes to pick up trash, he cleans up at school. The teacher says he cleans up everybody else’s stuff. We’re lucky we have such a conscientious two-year-old," said Nicki.

So do they think this is a phase, or a life-long passion?

"I don’t know when its going to stop, maybe when he gets a job with them?" Nicki joked.

And we should note, Everett also cares about recycling but his parents say the recycling truck comes too early in the morning for them to see it.