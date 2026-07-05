Two women killed, two firefighters injured in Silver Spring house fire

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two women were killed and two firefighters were injured early Sunday morning in a house fire in Silver Spring.

A spokesperson with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said a unit was returning from transporting a patient to the hospital when crew members spotted a haze at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Plyers Mill Road at 4:18 a.m.

After investigating, the crews discovered the fire in the 2400 block of Harmon Road.

Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames on the second floor of the home.

After searching the residence, firefighters found the two women dead inside.

Dave Pasoz/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

The spokesperson said two firefighters were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be released soon.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the spokesperson.