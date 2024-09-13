Two universities officially partner to battle the nursing shortage in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Nurses care for us in the most crucial moments of our lives.

And right now, our state doesn't have enough.

Earlier this week, we told you about two universities teaming up to fight that shortage.

RELATED: Maryland battles nursing shortage

On Friday, the program became official.

According to a study by Nurse Journal, Maryland ranks in the bottom ten states for nurse to population ratio at just 8 nurses per 1,000 people.

Notre Dame of Maryland University and Goucher College are helping get that number up.

They're now partnered to have Goucher graduates roll directly into Notre Dame's accelerated nursing program, where students earn a nursing degree in as little as 15 months.

"Having this partnership with Notre Dame will be able to go