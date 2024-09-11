Maryland battles nursing shortage

BALTIMORE — Maryland is known for world-class healthcare.

​The trauma network in Baltimore alone is known as the best in the country. ​

The amount of nurses compared to the amount of people in the state is low. ​

According to a study by Nurse Journal, Maryland ranks in the bottom ten states for nurse to population ratio. ​Sitting at just over eight nurses per 1,000 residents. ​

The journal cites an increased demand for nurses, people leaving the profession and a lack of educators as the main factors. ​

At Notre Dame of Maryland University they're preparing the next wave of nurses.

​"We've really worked hard over the past, I'd say decade, to make sure we are graduating nurses who have a bachelor of science in nursing," ​Kathleen Wisser, Dean of School of Nursing.​

​The university started an accelerated second degree program.

​It's for more experienced students who know what they want to do long term.

​"What we have found from our employers in the last five years or so is they absolutely love our accelerated second degree students," said Wisser.

​ Now, NDMU and Goucher College are partnering to allow Goucher students to roll right into Notre Dame's accelerated program.

​"It's an opportunity for those pre-health students who have a baccalaureate degree and can roll right into our accelerated second degree," said Wisser.

​"One of the roles that we think, we believe in is to make sure our faculty are, educationally qualified and be prepared and qualified as well," added Wisser.

​Kathy says the university graduates about 100 new nurses each year, most staying local.