Maryland battles nursing shortage

BALTIMORE — Maryland is known for world-class healthcare.
The trauma network in Baltimore alone is known as the best in the country.
The amount of nurses compared to the amount of people in the state is low.
According to a study by Nurse Journal, Maryland ranks in the bottom ten states for nurse to population ratio. Sitting at just over eight nurses per 1,000 residents.
The journal cites an increased demand for nurses, people leaving the profession and a lack of educators as the main factors.
At Notre Dame of Maryland University they're preparing the next wave of nurses.
"We've really worked hard over the past, I'd say decade, to make sure we are graduating nurses who have a bachelor of science in nursing," Kathleen Wisser, Dean of School of Nursing.
The university started an accelerated second degree program.
It's for more experienced students who know what they want to do long term.
"What we have found from our employers in the last five years or so is they absolutely love our accelerated second degree students," said Wisser.
Now, NDMU and Goucher College are partnering to allow Goucher students to roll right into Notre Dame's accelerated program.
"It's an opportunity for those pre-health students who have a baccalaureate degree and can roll right into our accelerated second degree," said Wisser.
"One of the roles that we think, we believe in is to make sure our faculty are, educationally qualified and be prepared and qualified as well," added Wisser.
Kathy says the university graduates about 100 new nurses each year, most staying local.