Two teenagers arrested in connection to Pennsylvania Avenue mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested two two teenagers in connection with a mass shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Maya Morton on January 28, in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

On March 16, around 6 a.m., members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested a 16-year-old male in the 5700 block of Radecke Avenue.

A second suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested on March 31.

They have both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, Morton was driving in the area with two young children. She was on her way to pick up dinner when bullets flew into her car.

She crashed her car and later lost her life.

Police later determined the one-year-old and three-year old sustained serious injuries.

Two other people were shot in this incident as well.

Gerald Fowlkes, 42, was among the two men struck in the hail of gunfire. He later died.

