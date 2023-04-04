Two separate SE Baltimore shootings Monday night leaves 18, 21-year-old dead

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are now investigating two homicides that happened Monday evening.

Both of them happened in Southeast Baltimore.

An 18-year-old and 21-year-old are both dead after the two separate shootings.

One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified heard the shots that killed the 18-year-old.

“Around 9 o’clock last night I had music on kind of loud, then I heard what sounded like four or five more gunshots,” a neighbor said.

Katherine Cox is another neighbor who lives in southeast Baltimore near Patterson Park. She said they heard the shots killing the 18-year-old along East Pratt Street.

“My mom actually told me she lives two blocks away from me. There were a couple other shootings that happened as well, so it’s sad that they are like kind of blurring together and just happening more,” Cox said.

About an hour and a half before that shooting police responded to another one.

That time a shooting happened outside the 7-11 near Eastern Avenue and Imla street. Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the moment first responders showed up to assist inside the parking lot following that shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.

Cox said it’s bad enough in her community she and her neighbors have to worry about other forms of crime.

“A couple of weeks ago, someone was throwing bricks at people walking around the annex so it makes me a little concerned when I’m walking dogs like Fin around. Even though it’s bright in the middle of the day, lots of people around, there’s still random attacks It’s concerning that the crime spikes when the weather gets nicer,” Cox said.

Police have not identified the either of the victims who were killed in Monday nights shootings.

However, neighbors are hopeful city leaders and police alike address these issues so the crime doesn't end up on their block again.

Detectives are still combing through evidence trying to piece together what led to the two homicides.

If you know anything concerning what happened in either of these shootings, you’re urged to contact metro crime stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.