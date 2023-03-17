Watch Now
Two recent fires blamed on lithium-ion batteries

Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 11:08:49-04

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — Lithium-ion batteries are being blamed for two Maryland fires in the past two days, including one at a dog kennel in western Maryland.

Yesterday afternoon, a lithium battery on an electric bike exploded in the kennel's feed room, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. It's the latest report of a lithium battery causing damage after catching fire.

The March 16 fire was reported at 3:56 p.m. on National Pike in Grantsville, Garrett County. Three dogs were in the kennel, and all were rescued without injuries. The fire did, however, cause an estimated $50,000 in damages to the building.

This morning, at 3:21 a.m., a house in Dorchester County suffered an estimated $45,000 in damage after lithium batteries that were charging vape cigarettes accidentally caught fire.

Six residents in the house went to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and were later released. The fire happened on West Tedious Creek Road in Toddville.

In January, lithium batteries caught fire at the Stanley Black & Decker building in Towson, leading to a hazmat response. In October, a lithium battery in a pellet gun sparked a fire at a Harford County townhouse.

Nationwide, a lithium battery is believed to have started a fire onboard a Spirit Airlines flight this month. A lithium-battery fire at a New York day care in January also critically injured one child.

