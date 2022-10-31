Lithium battery sparks fire at Harford County townhouse

FOREST HILL, Md. — A lithium ion battery sparked a fire at a Harford County townhouse early Saturday evening.

Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to Cantley Court in Forest Hill at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The fire was in a bedroom, and was attributed to a lithium battery in a pellet gun.

Sprinklers in the home put the fire out, and no injuries were reported.

Lithium batteries are known to be a fire hazard, and are found in many household objects. Last week, a toy gun was recalled after its lithium ion battery pack was found to be capable of overheating and igniting.

A recent article from the waste-management media outlet Waste360 noted: “Lithium batteries are capable of spontaneous ignition and subsequent explosion from overheating."

