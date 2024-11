ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two more speed cameras are coming to Anne Arundel County on November 25.

The cameras will be added in two non-school zones and will be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Citations will be issued following a 15-day grace period.

The new cameras will be at the following locations:



900 block of Patuxent Road, Odenton

2900 block of Jessup Road, Jessup

Back in September, the county added five cameras within school zones.