Two more cases of measles confirmed in Maryland

BALTIMORE — There have been two more positive cases of measles confirmed in Maryland.

The Maryland Health Department says the cases were confirmed in two Prince George's County residents who recently traveled together internationally.

These are not associated with the cases in Howard County.

Anyone who visited the following locations during any of the listed hours might have been exposed:

Washington Dulles International Airport:

Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area/ March 5th, 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center, 1221 Mercantile Ln, Upper Marlboro:



March 5, 7:30 p.m. - March 6th, 4:30 a.m.

March 13, 4:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

March 15, 7:45 a.m. - 3: 15 p.m.

March 17, 2:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: Terminal Shuttle Bus:



March 14, 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Washington Metro Area Transit: Yellow Line Train from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport station transferring at the L’Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading towards the Downtown Largo station:



March 14, 12:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Passport Toyota, 5001 Auth Way, Suitland:



March 17, 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

If you've been exposed, officials say to call Prince George's County Health Department’s Infectious Disease Surveillance and Response Program for more guidance at 301-583-3750.