Case of measles confirmed in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed a case of Measles in a Howard County resident who had recently traveled out of the country.

For patient privacy reasons, officials weren't able to confirm whether the person who contracted the disease was an adult or child, or whether or not they'd been vaccinated.

The Department added the case is not associated with the outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

Health officials say you may have been exposed if you were at either of the following locations at the hours specified:

Washington Dulles International Airport: The international arrivals area

March 5th, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department

March 7th, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm



The health departments of both the State and Howard County have said that they are working to identify people who may have been exposed, including reaching out to people who were on specific flights.

Early symptoms of measles include a fever over 101 degrees Fahrenheit, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes.

A rash can start anywhere from one to four days after early symptoms, beginning on the face and spreading across the body.

Symptoms can develop as early as a week and as late as three weeks after exposure.

"People who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to childcare, school, work, or out in public, and should contact their health care provider. They should call their health care provider first rather than showing up in the waiting room or emergency room so that the office can take measures to prevent spread to other patients."



- Maryland Department of Health

Dr. Lucia Donatelli, the chief of the Center for Immunization, Infectious Disease Epidemiology, and Outbreak Response Bureau, says that vaccination is really the important takeaway here.

"The measles vaccine is extremely effective," she says. "One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective in preventing measles. Two doses is 97% effective."

For those not vaccinated, she adds, "there is a 90% chance that if you're exposed, that you will contract the measles."