BALTIMORE — Two men were shot at the Mondawmin Metro Center Sunday night.

Baltimore police say both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one of the men later died.

It happened at 8:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.