Two men arrested in separate alleged road rage incidents

Maryland State Police announced Friday that they've made two arrests following alleged road rage incidents last month.

Both 33-year-old Cedric James and 23-year-old Skyler Robinson were charged with first- and second-degree assault, among other offenses.

One incident was reported on March 19 by a victim saying he'd seen a driver brandish a weapon during a roadway argument on Pulaski Highway in Cecil County.

Police ID'd James as the suspect in that case and arrested him a week ago.

The second incident was on the outer loop of I-695 near Stevensville Road, again with a victim calling Maryland State Police to report that another driver brandished a firearm.

Troopers found his car at a Royal Farms the same day, but Robinson fled the scene.

He was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Region Fugitive Task Force.

There were no shots fired during either of the alleged road rage incidents.