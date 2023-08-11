Two men arrested for attempting to steal Ride-On Metro Bus in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police in Montgomery County have arrested two men for attempting to steal a Ride-On Bus in Wheaton.

It all began around 12:27 a.m., when officers responded to the location for report of a carjacking.

Police say the driver of the bus picked up the two suspects, Ricko Ford and Wayne Pitt, at the Glenmount Metro Station.

Ford and Pitt allegedly told the bus driver they wanted to go to Greenbelt. The bus driver told them that the bus was going to Montgomery Mall.

One of the men approached the driver and told them he wanted the bus.

The bus driver got off the bus and walked away.

Ford and Pitt are then seen attempting to drive away in the bus.

Moments later, officers arrived at the scene, and saw the two suspects in the front of the bus holding bottles of alcohol.

They walked off the bus and were taken into custody.

They've been charged with attempted carjacking, theft and disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance related charges.