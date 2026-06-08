Two Maryland representatives to play in bipartisan ball game

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats and Republicans will go head-to-head in D.C. on Wednesday, but with bipartisan sportsmanship.

The Congressional Baseball Game will take place at Nationals Park on Wednesday, June 10.

Representatives Johnny Olszewski (MD-2) and Sarah Elfreth (MD-3), both Democrats, will be on the field.

"The Congressional Baseball Game is a unique tradition that brings members together in support of causes that make a real difference in our community," said Olszewski, who is expected to play outfield. "I'm proud to represent Maryland on the field once again as we work toward a Democratic victory."

The Congressional Baseball Game has raised millions for local charities over the more than a century it's been played.

"Every year, Democrats and Republicans come together for a great ballgame with an even better cause," said Elfreth. "I'm excited to join one of Congress's longest-standing bipartisan traditions as the Democrats' first base coach and represent Team Maryland alongside Congressman Olszewski."

Thirty thousand fans are expected to turn out for the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be watched on C-SPAN.