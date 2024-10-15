Two indicted in alleged 'murder-for-hire enterprise' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two men were indicted for their alleged roles in a 'murder-for-hire enterprise,' the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office announced Tuesday, and they are accused of dozens of counts of serious crimes dating back to October 2020.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Ivan Bates, the city's State's Attorney, called the investigation one of his office's "most significant efforts in [its] continued fight to bring justice to Baltimore."

Allegations are detailed within recently filed indictments for two men in their late 30s, Keith Russell and Cornell Moore, including for first-degree murder in incidents in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Charges also include attempted murder, gun charges, and participating in a criminal gang. Between the two men, 78 counts were filed.

"With 2 individuals already indicted on six murders, multiple nonfatal shootings, and ties to a number of a series of carjackings, this case represents the devastating impact a small number of violent perpetrators can have on our communities," Bates told reporters Tuesday.

Six murders took place in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County, according to the indictments.

Bates said the operation's members were paid to commit acts of violence to earn their fellow members' respect and advance their positions.

WMAR asked how big an operation authorities were investigating: "This is what I will say - It's a continuing investigation. We're not done. And I think some of those questions will be answered at a later time. I think those individuals know, and we're coming," Bates answered.

Bates would not confirm how many arrests were on the way, how much the two were paid, or who specifically was paying them.

Bates' office will pursue life without the possibility of parole for both men, he told reporters.

The State's Attorney's Office named the victims: David Reid, Shabro Meredith, Rashad Dendy, Tyree Davis, Tayvon Scott, Yahmell Montague, and Angel Smith.

All were shot and killed in Baltimore, except Scott, who was murdered at a Dundalk address, according to the indictment.