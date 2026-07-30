Two hospitalized after fiery Maryland crash involving tractor-trailer

LANHAM, Md. — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a three-vehicle crash in Lanham, Maryland.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to westbound U.S. Route 50 at Exit 7A, just before the ramp, after receiving reports of the collision involving a tractor-trailer.

A Maryland State Police spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that the tractor-trailer briefly caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The spokesperson also confirmed an oil spill occurred when the tractor-trailer overturned during the crash.

Authorities have not revealed the conditions of the two people who were injured.

Traffic lanes remained closed for six hours while crews conducted cleanup operations and investigators examined the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, and the Prince George's County Fire Department assisted Maryland State Police at the crash site.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.