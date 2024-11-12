Two companies ordered to pay $266 million in damages related to opioid epidemic

BALTIMORE — Two pharmaceutical companies have been found liable in Baltimore's opioid epidemic.

McKesson and AmerisourceBergen have been ordered to pay more than $266 million in damages.

"The opioid overdose epidemic has taken a toll on every community in this country, but in Baltimore, it has touched every resident in some way and devastated whole families and whole neighborhoods. Today, a jury agreed that the outsized impact on our city was a direct result of the actions of big pharma. I am grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, which has validated our claim against these bad actors, and sent a message that indifference for the lives of our residents will not be tolerated," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

This comes after the city has reached settlements with other companies like Walgreens, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergen, CVS and Johnson & Johnson.

Baltimore sued "Big Pharma" - multiple major manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceuticals - and claimed that the companies took part in "fraudulent and reckless marketing of opioids."

These funds will be distributed through the mayor's Opioid Restitution Fund.

This brings the total restitution funds to more than $668.5 million.